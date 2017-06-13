Reduce your risk of being bitten by a tick in five easy steps

Flecks of sunlight filter through the tree-coverage and line the trail with gorgeous geometric patterns. Although I’ve been here before, it feels foreign to me as it does every summer when I make my first solo sojourn and spy subtle differences that have occurred during my winter absence. My over-warm skin yearns to escape the nearly overpowering summer sunlight and disappear into it’s shady depths. Yet, I know, that something sinister lies in this forest: ticks.

Some of my friends and acquaintances have decided to shun the outdoors in an effort to safeguard their children and themselves from receiving the potentially life-altering bite from one of these parasites. With stories of increased numbers of people contracting Lyme Disease and the Powassan virus, which is typically uncommon, on the news, I understand their position.

However, we face risk daily. Most of us drive cars, despite the risk of a potential crash; many of us ride bikes, despite the risk that we could fall; and large numbers of us swim, despite the risk of drowning.

As such, I haven’t let these reports stop me from doing what I love the most: hiking in the woods. I am an active member of two local child-friendly hiking groups: The Rain or Shine Club and Hike It Baby Cumberland County, so my daughter and I have an increased risk of exposure. I have, however, taken proactive measures, following the CDC’s guidelines, to reduce our risk.