Discovering body confidence at the beach

Since having a child, I have come to terms with the fact that there will always be a spiderweb of stretch marks on my stomach, and after breastfeeding for over a year, a “perky” is no longer an adjective that can be used to describe my chest. During the winter months, I could hide my newly acquired matronly figure under high-rise jeans and heavy sweaters, but the arm summer sun has melted my wardrobe like the snow and left me exposed. A “muffin top” can be camouflaged by a forgiving top; in a bathing suit, however, there is nowhere to hide the ample padding. So, like many new mothers, I have mixed feelings about my first beach day of the season.

On one hand, my skin is starved for the caress of the warm summer sunlight and salty ocean spray; but on the other hand, the idea of parading around in attire that is usually reserved for my significant other with all my perceived imperfections on display fills me with dread.

Despite this fact, I donned a slimming retro, high-waisted bikini and headed to the beach this past weekend, and under the blazing summer rays, I acquired my first summer sunburn along with some insights about being beach bound with a mombod.